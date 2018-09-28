SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating a series of fires in abandoned buildings east of downtown that began Thursday night.

The latest fire was reported just before 5 am Friday in the 900 block of Dawson Street. SAFD said the fire to the two-story abandoned building was intentional. Officers arrived to the building fully engulfed in flames. SAFD proceeded to let the building burn down and knock the remaining structure down with water cannons. No injuries were reported.

Just a few hours before, around 2:30 am Friday, another fire was reported just a few blocks south in the 200 block of Olive Street in another abandoned building. Firefighters found a wall engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

Just blocks away, a fire in the same area was reported Thursday night just before 11 pm in the 1400 block of East Commerce Street just across from Fire Station 3. The abandoned building was an occasionally known homeless camp. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire. No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are working to see how the fires were started and if an arsonist is responsible. This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

