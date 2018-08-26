SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said no one was injured and everyone is out from two homes that were affected by fire on the city's northeast side.

Over 30 fire units responded to the scene in the 4700 block of Desert Poppy in a subdivision near James Madison High School. The fire was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday. The fire affected the main home and a home beside it. All residents from both homes are accounted for and out of the houses. There were no reported injuries, according to SAFD.

The fire is estimated to have caused about $400,000 in damage across the two homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but SAFD said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

