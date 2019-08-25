SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a house fire on the south side to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cantrell Drive near the Harlandale area.

SAFD was able to control the fire and contain it to the front room. The owner of the house said he was at a friend's when the fire started.

Arson investigators arrived to assess the damages, which totaled around $40,000, authorities said. No injuries were reported.