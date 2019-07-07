SAN ANTONIO — A close call for a man sound asleep in his northwest side home; a house fire may have started from an electrical shortage, according to SAFD.

When firefighters arrived to the house on 7215 Webbwood Way, the home was seen fully in flames.

The fire was reported to have started outside the garage, quickly spreading to the attic and two other rooms.

The homeowner was reported to have escaped without injuries. SAFD was able to control the fire, but the house faces around $60,000 in damages.

Arson was called to the scene to investigate, but authorities said a short circuit could have been the cause of the fire.