SAFD: Heavy fire destroys two apartments, injures one woman

The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. Monday on W Summit Avenue near Blanco.

SAN ANTONIO — At least one woman was injured and two apartments destroyed after an early orning fire just north of downtown in the historic Alta Vista area, according to SAFD.

Firefighters responded to the 800 block of W. Summit Ave near Blanco Road just after 6 a.m. Monday for reports of a fire.

Heavy flames and smoke was showing when the first responders arrived to battle the blaze. We are told that the residents did evacuate in time, however one woman was injured during the incident.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor of the 2-story building. Two apartments were destroyed by the fire and smoke from the blaze.

The Battalion Chief said they were able to contain the fire, but will be on the scene for a while longer checking for hotspots and to ensure it does not flame back up.

No word on the dollar amount of damages caused by the fire. At least two of the building's residents were displaced by the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

