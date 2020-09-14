SAFD: Flower shop erupts in flames after possible electrical malfunction

At least 14 units arrived to the flower shop to put out the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A west-side flower shop erupted in flames and crews believe it was caused by an electrical malfunction, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 160 block of Castroville Road near Elmendorf Lake Park.

At least 14 units arrived to the flower shop to put out the fire. Officials said the metal bars on the doors and windows slightly delayed the fire attack process.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and the damage is estimated at around $30,000. No injuries were reported.