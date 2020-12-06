SAFD firefighters use 'jaws fo life' to cut woman out of car following early morning crash

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said that alcohol played a role in the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 50s was cut out of her car following a rollover crash Friday morning.

According to an official with SAPD, officers and firefighters with SAFD were called out to a crash at the I-35 southbound on-ramp to US-90 westbound around 2:30 a.m.

At the scene, crews found an SUV rolled onto its side with one person trapped inside. The SAFD Rescue 11 crew quickly worked, using the 'jaws of life' to cut the woman out of her car.

The driver was rescued from the car and rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.