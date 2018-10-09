SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Fire Department firefighter was arrested early Sunday morning near downtown for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to SAFD.

SAFD confirmed 31-year-old Jesus Cuevas was stopped by a San Antonio Police officer after drifting out of his lane near Interstate 35 and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, according to police.

Police were in the middle of working on a crash nearby when Cuevas caught their attention.

SAPD said Cuevas was driving with a flat tire down to the rim when he drifted out of his lane. When stopped, police said Cuevas admitted to them that he had been drinking.

He was arrested and booked for DWI.

