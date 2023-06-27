SAFD firefighter arrested for DWI, evading arrest, drug possession

Evan Doege, 37, has been placed on administrative duty following an arrest in New Braunfels earlier this month.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A San Antonio firefighter has been placed on administrative duty following his arrest in New Braunfels earlier this month on multiple charges.

Evan Doege, 37, has been charged with a DWI, evading police with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance (xanax), after he was caught running from police in a backyard in the 200 block of Chartwell Avenue in New Braunfels, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Police were called after someone complained Doege was damaging property at a home on Chartwell Ave. NBPD said Doege left the scene a short time after but his vehicle was found by police who tried to pull him over. Doege took off and did not stop, leading them on a short chase.

He would later return to the same property where he was earlier and tried to get away on foot, said officials. Officers were able to catch him and arrest him in the backyard of that neighborhood.

Doege was placed on administrative duty pending the investigation and the outcome of his case, per SAFD policy.

