SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty San Antonio firefighter in Bexar County was arrested on the far west side Sunday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with an object, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO said San Antonio Fire Department firefighter 49-year-old David Ruiz was arrested around 1 a.m. after his girlfriend told deputies he threw an object at her, causing a cut to her right eyebrow.

The firefighter was taken into custody in the 11200 block of Dublin Court in west Bexar County. However, BCSO said the assault happened at another location.

He's been charged with assault causing bodily injury. His bond is set at $3,500.

