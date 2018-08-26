SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty San Antonio firefighter was arrested overnight on the far west side for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with an object, according to BCSO.

BCSO said SAFD firefighter David Ruiz was arrested around 1 am Sunday after his girlfriend told police he threw an object at her, causing a laceration to her right eyebrow.

The firefighter was taken into custody in the 11200 block of Dublin Court on the far west side although the assault happened at another location, according to BCSO.

He's been charged with assault causing bodily injury. His bond is set at $3,500.

