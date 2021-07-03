SAFD: Fire causes serious damage to home in north San Antonio

San Antonio Fire Department officials said that nobody was hurt after a fire on Viewridge Dr. that they believe to be accidental.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire officials said that nobody was hurt after a fire caused significant damage to the attic of a home on the north side on Sunday.

When firefighters responded to the scene on Viewridge Dr. around 2:30 p.m., they found fire in the attic. Flames eventually came out of the roof of the home during a fight with the fire that lasted almost an hour. Everybody was safely evacuated, including the family's pet birds.

Officials said that arson investigators were on the scene, but the fire appeared to be accidental. They estimated that the fire did at least $80,000 worth of damage.