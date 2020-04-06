SAFD extinguishes garage fire on the northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the northeast side Thursday morning, preventing the fire from spreading to the house.
SAFD officials say they responded to a call on Indigo Forest around 9:45 a.m., and they found heavy smoke and fire in the garage. They say the garage was heavily damaged, but the family will be able to stay in their home tonight.
There is no damage estimate yet, and arson investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.