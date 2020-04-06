x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

local

SAFD extinguishes garage fire on the northeast side

The fire department arrived to a home on Indigo Forest on Thursday morning, and they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.
Credit: Gene De La Cruz | KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the northeast side Thursday morning, preventing the fire from spreading to the house.

SAFD officials say they responded to a call on Indigo Forest around 9:45 a.m., and they found heavy smoke and fire in the garage. They say the garage was heavily damaged, but the family will be able to stay in their home tonight.

Credit: Gene De Le Cruz | KENS 5

There is no damage estimate yet, and arson investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.