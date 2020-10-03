SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say everyone is safe after a fire ripped through multiple floors of an apartment complex on the northwest side.

A fire started around 9:15 p.m. on a bottom apartment at The Gardenwood Apartments off of Gardina Street. The fire quickly spread to the second floor unit, and it was originally called in as a two alarm fire.

Firefighters have the fire under control, but are still checking for hotspots and trying to salvage what they can of the victims' belongings.

While they were trying to put out a fire they were concerned about a woman in a wheelchair who lives in the adjacent apartment on the bottom floor, but they were able to get her out safely.

No other injuries were reported, and all pets got out safely as well. No word yet from officials on what caused the fire.

