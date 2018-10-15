SAN ANTONIO — Nanette Neugart has run O'Brien Automotive for 15 years, and every time the temperatures suddenly drop, she sees the same exact thing.

"We see an increase," she said. "People want to check their antifreeze immediately."

Antifreeze is just one thing that's brought up when temperatures go down. Making sure everything in your vehicle is functioning properly can keep your car "healthy" and prevent issues on the road. While you're under your hood, conduct a quick touch-test on your belts and hoses.

"You don't want them cracking," Neugart said. "They could break - they could snap."

The exterior is important, too. Neugart said you can use your eyes - and ears - to check wiper blades.

"They could get brittle in the cold weather, and not give you a nice clean wipe," she explained.

Drivers should also measure their tire pressure. This is something that almost always tends to drop during cold temperatures.

"Keep it up to the proper tire pressure. What's on the door will give you the [measurement] it's supposed to have it at," she said.

Chilly weather can affect people's safety off the road, too. The San Antonio Fire Department said that when heaters come on for the first time in months, they see an increase in structure fires.

They're asking everyone to check their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms, now that heaters will be used more often. If a portable heater is being used, SAFD recommends using extra caution.

"You want to keep any item, especially combustible items, away from a space heater. We call it a kid safe zone, but it's also a fire safe zone," said Woody Woodward of SAFD.

Items like blankets, newspapers, sweaters and even pets should be kept away from that three-foot range. For larger sources of heat, like chimneys and fireplaces, SAFD recommends inspections by a qualified professional every year. Fireplaces should have a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into a room, and ashes should be completely cool before being stored in a metal container.

Even if your home is safe, SAFD recommends checking in on relatives, friends and neighbors. A simple visit could be used to double-check those safety standards.

"This would be a great time to go check on those folks. You don’t need to be a trained professional to check if they have a smoke detector," Woodward said. "You don’t have to be a professional to press that button and tell if that smoke detector is working."

