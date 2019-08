SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a crash that left two people in critical condition and another person with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident took place Monday around 7 a.m. along the access road at the intersection of Highway 1604 and Lockhill Selma Road.

SAFD said the vehicles were heading eastbound when they collided.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for more updates.