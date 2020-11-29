SAFD: Couch catches fire, spreading flames throughout apartment unit

When fire crews arrived, they saw a two-story apartment unit releasing heavy smoke.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire took place inside an apartment unit, but no one was home when crews arrived, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Loma Vista Drive west of downtown.

When fire crews arrived, they saw a two-story apartment unit releasing heavy smoke. Authorities said the door was locked and no one was inside, but the couch had caught fire, causing the flames to spread to the rest of the unit.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames, but authorities said any occupants will be displaced from that apartment. Arson was called to the scene to investigate.