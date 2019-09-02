SAN ANTONIO — A two-alarm fire near San Antonio College did not stop street artist Colton Valentine from working on his latest canvass. The side of the wall of a bar bears the image of rapper 21 Savage. Valentine is fired up about the music star’s immigration legal woes.

“I want to free 21 Savage basically,” Valentine said.

The 27-year-old rushed to the 800 block of San Pedro Avenue around 7 a.m. Friday focused on getting spray paint cans he’d thrown away Thursday when he started the project. As he rummaged through the trash of the convenience store next to his project, he said a San Antonio firefighter stopped.

“Hey, what’s going on,” he recalled from a voice of authority.

The artist explained he wanted to squeeze a little more paint out of the can. They told him about the huge fire prior to his arrival. In his rush, Valentine missed the charred facade standing right in front of him.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire started before 4:30 a.m.

“An absolute maze. An absolute dangerous block that we responded to this evening,” Hood said.

Flames shot into the air. Smoke billowed through the parking lot of a neighboring convenience store parking lot before firefighters doused the flames. Hood, who was waiting on investigators to present an official cause, believes the fire was started out of the necessity to stay warm.

“You don’t see these types of fires usually if the temperatures are up,” Hood said.

The chief thinks a homeless person started the fire to keep warm. He said it’s not uncommon when the weather gets cold. Hood also expressed worry about duplicate incidents over the weekend.

“That’s going to be a concern for the next couple of nights with the temperatures the way they are,” he said.

Valentine can empathize with the need for the homeless to keep warm because he’s walked in their shoes. He’s working now and has a new truck. But for six long months, Valentine remembers the grind of being without a home.

“It’s cold out there,” he said. “No blanket.”

He said he hustled his way to $120 daily to get a hotel room and eat. A day came when his hustle took a dip.

“I was like sitting there looking at a park bench,” Valentine said. “And I was like, 'Yo, I could sleep there and everything would be good, you know.'”

He did not. His grind got greater. But there were still cold days where he needed heat.

“I’ve started a fire when it was cold outside,” he said. “You gotta do what you gotta do.”