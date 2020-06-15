SAFD Chief Hood named 'Fire Chief of the Year'

The award was bestowed on Chief Hood by the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association.

SAN ANTONIO — One of SA's very own is receiving national recognition.

The San Antonio Fire Department's Fire Chief, Charles Hood, has been named Fire Chief of the Year by the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association.

The Metro Fire Chiefs Assoc. brings together fire chiefs from large metropolitan fire departments to share information and focus on major issues affecting policy changes in the U.S. and abroad.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in its 55-year history, the Metro Fire Chiefs Association was forced to cancel its annual conference and award presentation.

This year's award presentation was scheduled for April 30 in Washington, D.C.