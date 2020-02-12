SAFD Chief Charles Hood receives letter of discipline after posing for photo with naked woman covered in sushi

Hood apologized and responded after an investigation by the City Attorney's Office found that he broke department rules and failed to follow reporting requirements.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood broke the rules, according to results of an investigation by the City Attorney's Office. The investigation is complete after Chief Hood was seen in a photo posing with a naked woman covered in sushi.

According to new documents, Hood received a letter of discipline after an investigator found he violated department regulations.

The photo was obtained by the San Antonio Express News. It was taken in January at a birthday party. It sparked controversy after it surfaced in October. As a result of the investigation, the chief was told to develop an action plan.

The letter of discipline from City Manager Erik Walsh to Hood was issued last month. According to documents, a battalion chief issued a complaint about the photo in September. The following month, the San Antonio Express News reported about the photo. An investigation began. According to the investigation summary KENS 5 recently obtained, investigators interviewed eight people. The investigator from the city attorney's office found that Hood's decision to pose for the photo violated department rules. The investigator also said Hood and his deputy chiefs failed to follow reporting requirements when the battalion chief complained about the photo.

Statement from City Manager Erik Walsh:

"The Chief's decision to pose for the picture and the subsequent failure to forward the September complaint about it to Human Resources for investigation is a violation of City policies. We're expected to treat every complaint seriously and expeditiously, which was not done in this case. My entire executive team is held to a higher standard both at work and off duty. At my request, Chief Hood has provided me with a course of action to address improving the culture of SAFD by recognizing different perspectives, equal opportunity for women and the proper handling of complaints of this nature."

Deputy City Manager María Villagómez released the following statement:

“I am confident that Chief Hood and his leadership team will renew their focus on creating a culture in the Fire Department that promotes respect and professionalism – one where there is zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior and where women are respected, empowered and given the opportunity to promote and lead. As the Deputy City Manager who oversees the Fire Department, those are certainly my expectations.”

In October, KENS 5 spoke to Mayor Ron Nirenberg about the photo. He said he hoped appropriate action would be taken.

"This is not going to be taking lightly, the mayor said in October. "This is a serious issue."

On Tuesday, KENS 5 asked the mayor if he agreed with the discipline.

"I am pleased there was a thorough and deliberative response to what is a very important situation," he said. "I do look forward to seeing Chief Hood's action plan to ensure we have full gender equity within the San Antonio Fire Department."

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood released the following statement:

“I want to apologize again for the photo. I am looking at this as an opportunity to develop an action plan to improve SAFD’s culture in respecting differing perspectives and ensuring women are provided with opportunities to join, contribute and lead within the department.”