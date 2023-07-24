SAFD Chief stresses the importance of fire safety after weekend tragedy

Three people, including one child, died in the fire at a home on Winding Oak Drive on the northeast side early Saturday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department is addressing fire safety after a tragic fire from over the weekend.

Five people, including three children, died in the fire at a home on Winding Oak Drive on the northeast side early Saturday morning. Three others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Chief Charles Hood stressed the importance Monday of having working smoke alarms in homes and resources for residents to obtain a smoke alarm. Hood believes Saturday's fire may have started in the garage before spreading to the rest of the home. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Hood said it appeared the home may have not had working smoke alarms.

The fire department recommends the following action to ensure safety:

Check smoke alarms

Clear a path for escape

Have an action plan

Check on neighbors!

The San Antonio Fire Department has resources for fire safety in English and Spanish. You can find those resources here.

