SAN ANTONIO — Two inmates are recovering after separate suicide attempts this morning at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, according to an official with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release sent out by the agency, the first attempt occurred around 6:15 a.m. A booking supervisor was conducting an observation check when they saw a 32-year-old inmate attempting to commit suicide by hanging.

The supervisor entered the cell and disrupted the attempt.

The inmate sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident and was treated by medical staff at the Detention Center.

According to an official with BCSO, the inmate was recently arrested for DWU and Evading charges and was in the process of being booked in the Adult Detention Center.

The second attempt occurred at 6:29 a.m. when a detention deputy who was conducting an observation check observed an inmate attempting to hang himself. In this instance, the deputy entered the cell, utilized his cutting tool to bring the inmate down, and began performing life-saving measures.

The inmate was then taken by the San Antonio Fire Department to a nearby hospital in responsive condition. The inmate has been in BCSO custody since November 11, for a parole violation.

Sheriff Javier Salazar plans to nominate both deputies that intervened and disrupted the suicide attempts for the Life Saving Medal.