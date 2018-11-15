SAN ANTONIO — A northwest San Antonio man said he faced something like he never saw before when his unit caught fire Thursday afternoon.

"There was fire coming down from the attic," Chance Jones said.

Jones says a plumber was fixing pipes in his home near Wurzbach and Evers when they noticed smoke coming from the attic. He says they woke his sleeping grandpa and ran, but realized their dog was still inside.

"Fire happens lots faster than you think it does," Jones said.

The San Antonio Fire Department is still investigating, but suspects it was an electrical fire which could have led to far worse damage.

"It can be difficult to fight with the very tight attic spaces and containing the fire to keep it from spreading to other units," SAFD Public Information Officer Woody Woodward said.

Fire crews responded quickly and attacked it aggressively. They saved other nearby homes, but Jones isn't sure what's left of his.

