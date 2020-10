Firefighters were called out to the two-alarm fire just after 9 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — One person has died after a northeast-side apartment complex caught fire Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson with SAFD.

Firefighters were called out to the two-alarm fire in the 8800 block of Starcrest Driver just after 9 a.m.

Fire crews are at the scene right now.

Further details are limited, but this article will be updated as more information is released from SAFD.

