SAN ANTONIO — An apartment fire has displaced multiple families and authorities believe a lightning strike may have caused the flames.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Villa Rodriguez Apartments in the 3400 block of Salado Creek.

SAFD said the building was "fully involved with flames shooting high above the roof" when they arrived.

Eight units were destroyed; 14 adults and 3 children were displaced. SAPD is working with apartment management to help those residents.

Witnesses told authorities that a lightning strike hit the apartment before it erupted into flames and SAFD said that likely is the cause.

