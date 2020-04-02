SABINAL, Texas — A Sabinal High School employee has been placed on administrative leave after students reported "allegations of misconduct" against the employee to a teacher, the district's superintendent said.

A letter about the allegations was sent home to parents, Superintendent Richard Grill told KENS 5.

The letter reads:

"Sabinal High School administration received notice from a high school teacher that students had reported allegations of misconduct by another high school employee.

The administration immediately launched an investigation on Friday, January 31, 2020, which included interviewing the students who were reportedly involved, placing the employee on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and each student's parents were contacted.

These steps were taken out of an abundance caution as the safety and well being of our students is paramount. This investigation is on-going, and no final conclusions have been made as of this time."

The employee's name has not been revealed, but the superintendent said six female students and all parents were contacted the same day.