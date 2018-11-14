A first-of-its-kind yoga studio that operates from donations is open in San Antonio.

The Black Swan Yoga studio offers drop in yoga instruction and asks people to donate whatever they can afford. The studio aims to make yoga accessible to people who might not otherwise be able to participate. It's also a 90 degree heated yoga studio.

The suggested donation is $10-$15, but it is not mandatory. There is also a membership option of $88 per month for unlimited yoga, but that also is not mandatory.

The studio started in Austin and expanded to multiple locations there. The San Antonio studio recently opened on East Elmira Street.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 KENS