SAN ANTONIO — Saturday, around 5000 people from San Antonio and South Texas walked to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer's research, with hopes of eventually finding a cure.

Bill and Janet Zinsmeyer have walked through life together for 55 years, but the latest stop on their journey is one they never asked for.

"My wife has Alzheimer's and we are working for a cure," Bill Zinsmeyer said.

But they aren't alone. Millions of families across the country and thousands in Texas face the obstacles set by Alzheimer's. Today, as the Zinsmeyers co-chair the Walk to End Alzheimer's, Bill and Janet are using what they face to help future generations.

"I believe that the Lord allowed this in my life so I could help other people and that's really what my goal has been to make the awareness of this disease," Janet Zinsmeyer said.

This event alone raised more than $525,000, so researchers have what they need to make an impact.

"That the scientists and doctors working on a cure will have the money and the funds needed to find a cure," Bill Zinsmeyer said.

But it also brought together families, friends, coworkers and advocates of people living with Alzheimer's to provide a support network, celebrate progress and inspire hope- a message Janet hopes others with Alzheimer's keep.

"Stay positive, we are going to get a cure for this disease- continue to live your life," Janet Zinsmeyer said.

In a moving moment called the Promise Garden, walkers raised up flowers in different colors. Orange was for supporting the cause to end Alzheimer's, purple was for losing a loved one to the disease, yellow was for caregivers and blue was for people with Alzheimer's. Then, there was white, representing a future without Alzheimer's.

"I firmly believe that I'm going to have the white flower- we're going to have a cure for this disease and many other people are gonna have that white flower as well," Janet Zinsmeyer said.

It's a fight that continues, and anyone can help by donating. To do so, click here.

