SAN ANTONIO — The history of the Alamo City was put on full display at Vogt Auction Gallery.

Tuesday night was the first auction dedicated to the city's artifacts. There were 400 lots that featured a total of 150 items.

"There are a couple of institutions we work with too and we put out the call a year ago. We've been gathering up things, artifacts from San Antonio's history and this is what we have," said Vogt. "Some of these things are extremely hard to find. Usually, when people come across this stuff, they keep it. They're not going to sell it."

There were many classic pieces at the event. Five Fiesta gowns from the 1938 court of Italian Renaissance and the 1939 Court of Music were up for auction. Another unique item was the first Fiesta medal that was made for the spring carnival of 1905.

Other classic treasures included the original pair of cast bronze altar gates from the San Fernando Cathedral. Vogt said the auction was a success not only for buyers but because it was a chance to showcase the city's rich history.

"There's so many things people have grown up with that speak to their personal experience that is so nostalgic for them," said Vogt. "Our city has an amazing, unique history."

