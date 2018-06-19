SAN ANTONIO -- Residents living at an east-side apartment complex said the property owner is doing nothing to fix the crime and vermin infestation.

The Edge Apartments, located on East Commerce Street, is formerly known as The Palms Apartments. Tenants said complaints are left unanswered by management or issues are temporarily fixed. Recently, they said their water was turned off without notice.

"But this ain't the first time. The first time they shut off the water, we were out of water for like two or three days," said Joseph Ervin, a resident there.

Ervin said there was a rodent infestation in his unit and management moved him into the next building over but it didn't solve the problem. He showed us the concrete foundation where he often spots mice and rats crawling around.

"Roaches, gnats, rats, whatever rodent you see or whatever rodent you can name, we got it. From spiders on down," Ervin said.

Another tenant, who wanted to remain anonymous, shared photos of her unit. She said when they moved in, there were broken doors, holes in the walls and holes in the ceiling. She said work orders to fix the issues went unanswered. The tenant also showed pictures of rodent droppings left in her kitchen drawer and floors.

"No matter how m any times I've cleaned it, they still go in there," she said. "It's why now we just use paper plates and plastic silverware."

Eyewitness News requested calls for service for the apartment complex. In the last year, SAPD has responded to that location for multiple assaults, robberies and shootings, including a 2017 case where two boys were shot as a result of gang violence.

We reached out to the property owner but did not get a response back in time for the story.

"This ain't right. You don't have people living like this," Ervin said. "He wouldn't even like his family living like this. So why would you have anybody else's family living like this?"

We contacted the City of San Antonio Code Compliance department. It's investigating to see how many violations the property accrued in the last year.

© 2018 KENS