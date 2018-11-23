SAN ANTONIO — A warm meal, love, family and friends—that's what Thanksgiving is all about. But this year that meal was almost in jeopardy for abused children residing at Bridge Emergency Shelter.

The CEO of Roy Mass Youth Alternatives, Bill Wilkinson, said the annual Thanksgiving chef could not make it, and when the owner of The Barn Door Restaurant found out, he stepped in to help.

For Randy Stokes, it was an easy decision.

“They needed help at this wonderful shelter for kids and I think they got about three words into it when I said, 'I’m in,'” he said.

Stokes rallied his family and employees from his restaurant to help serve about 50 children from the shelter a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

“What I want to pass on to these kids (is) that there is a Thanksgiving where we can come together,” Stokes said.

To learn about how you can help the nonprofit, click here.

© 2018 KENS