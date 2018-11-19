SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is giving local residents a chance to get into the holiday spirit this week with 50% savings on Zoo Lights admission.

The zoo's Locals Day takes place Tuesday, November 20. Tickets will cost $8 per person. Proof of residency will be needed to purchase the discounted admission tickets.

The zoo says the discount is their way of "showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio, Bexar County, and the neighboring communities."

RELATED: San Antonio lights up for the holidays

© 2018 KENS