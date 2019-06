SAN ANTONIO — Life is a little more grand for one San Antonio resident who won the Texas Lottery's 'Weekly Grand' scratch ticket prize.

The winner will be rewarded with $1,000 per week for 20 years. He/she elected to remain anonymous. Additionally, they chose the monthly payment option and will receive payments of $4,333/month over the next two decades.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K at 2310 Babcock Road.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the 'Weekly Grand' game are one in 3.95.