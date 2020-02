SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident woke up $1 million richer after claiming the top prize on $20 Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

According to a press release from the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Jay's Way Foodmart, located at 1904 Bandera Road.

The game was Monopoly 2000X.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.45.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.