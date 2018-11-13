SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio-based pastor has been embedded with a U.S.-bound migrant caravan since Friday, learning their stories and traveling with them as they make their way through Mexico.

Having joined the group on Friday and traveling with a portion of the caravan on top of an 18-wheeler semi-truck, Gavin Rodgers of Travis Park Methodist Church told KENS 5 he was planning on returning to Texas on Tuesday.

The caravan originated in Honduras.

Local pastor embeds with border-bound migrant caravan Courtesy: Gavin Rodgers Courtesy: Gavin Rodgers Courtesy: Gavin Rodgers Courtesy: Gavin Rodgers Courtesy: Gavin Rodgers Courtesy: Gavin Rodgers Courtesy: Gavin Rodgers

KENS 5 spoke to Rodgers and some members of the nearly 8,000-member caravan via Skype on Monday, when the group was in the central Mexican state of Guadalajara. You can watch part of that interview at 10 p.m. Monday on KENS 5.

© 2018 KENS