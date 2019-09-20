SAN ANTONIO — Saturday, September 21, is National Museum Day and the Smithsonian Magazine wants you to enjoy it for free.

In recognition of the "annual celebration of boundless curiosity" hosted by the magazine, Smithsonian Magazine is offering up a special "Museum Day" ticket.

Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country will provide free entry to anyone with the ticket.

Museums in San Antonio participating in the deal include:

Fort Sam Houston Museum

San Antonio Museum of Art

Spanish Governor's Palace

Briscoe Western Art Museum

UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures

The ticket provides free admission to two people on September 21.

For more information and to get your ticket, visit the Smithsonian Magazine.