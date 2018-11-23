SAN ANTONIO — 25 year old Aaron Rocha was killed two years ago in a road rage shooting. The case still unsolved, his mother is standing with other victim's families to pay tribute to their loved ones while they continue searching for answers.

For Lori Rocha, Thanksgiving is a painful memory of the last time she saw her son alive.

"Thanksgiving 2016, I told him, 'Aaron I love you!' before we parted and he said, 'I love you mama' and that's the last 'I love you' I will ever hear my son say," Lori Rocha said.

She says they had plans to put up the Christmas tree the next day, but in the early hours of November 26 everything changed.

Aaron Rocha was sitting in the backseat of a friend's car when another vehicle drove up and the passenger of that vehicle started shooting. Rocha and the driver of the car he was in, were both shot. Rocha died. The case remains unsolved.

"Somebody who didn't know my son or anybody in the vehicle that he was in at all was so mad that they targeted that vehicle and started shooting at it out of rage," Lori said. "They must of filled with hate because who does that? who starts shooting at strangers that you don't even know because you are so enraged about what happened behind the wheel of somebody else."

This Sunday, Lori will be hosting a tribute to honor her son and four other murder victims, who's family has agreed to participate.

"There's families that are in the same situation that I am and their cases are still unsolved and our children's lives matter, what happened to them matters and justice in the court matters," Lori said, "and I want to stand with these parents and not only honor my son but their children so we'll come together on Sunday and do that."

The event starts at 2 p.m. and will be held at Orsinger Park on Huebner Road.

SAPD's crimestoppers is still offering a reward up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in Aaron Rocha's case. You can remain anonymous.

