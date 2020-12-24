S.A. man chases suspected home intruder away

A man says he confronted a suspected intruder who attempted to get inside his home. The encounter was all caught on camera on a surveillance system.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man named Eric shared his encounter with a suspected intruder.

Tuesday around 5 a.m., he says he received alerts from his security system that someone was at his door on the city’s northwest side. When he went to check the surveillance video, he saw a stranger walking around his property.

The video shows the man near Eric's back door and jiggling the doorknob to see if it's unlocked.

“If he would have made it into that room, ‘cause I would have saw him on the camera, he wouldn’t ever be able to come back out,” he said. “I have to protect my family at all costs.”

Eric said he lives at home with his wife and three boys. His initial reaction was to chase the man, so he darted out of his house.

You can see in the surveillance video, the suspected intruder takes off running.

“I started banging at the mailbox. He fell face-first maybe past the second van. He fell onto the street,” said Eric. “I yelled at him. he was totally freaked.”

The family called the police but the man was long gone.

Eric said his family installed the security system because the neighborhood has experienced criminal activity.