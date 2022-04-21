SA leaders call for new regulations at power plant after pollution report

This comes after a general report was released last week on air pollution in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — City leaders and environmental advocates plan to call on President Biden and the EPA Thursday to reduce pollution at the J.K. Spruce Power Plant.

The EPA proposed in the report to move San Antonio from "marginal" to "moderate" for ozone non-attainment. This means the city is not meeting air quality standards.

The new designation would mean the San Antonio area will be required to comply with new EPA air quality regulations and meet certain ozone standards by September 2024.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will be tasked with getting the city back on track with its air quality.

The Sierra Club did a seperate study on San Antonio air quality back in 2017 that found the J.K. Spruce power plant is a major source of smog pollution and Black and Latino residents are the most impacted.

City Council members Ana Sandoval and environmental advocates want President Biden and the EPA to put in place stronger safeguards to reduce pollution.

A press conference will take place at 8:30 a.m. at Woodlawn Park.