SA inventor of hiccup cure to appear on national show

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio doctor who invented a way to stop hiccups is set to appear on a national television show this week.

Dr. Ali Seifi is an associate professor of neurosurgery and neurocritical care at UT Health San Antonio. His device, called the HiccAway, is set to be featured on the January 21 episode of Shark Tank.

The device is a straw with a pressure valve at the end. When somebody drinks water through the straw, it generates enough pressure to lower the diaphragm while activating the Epiglottis.

It works instantly for both adults and children.