SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is bracing for what could be one of the worst flu seasons in recent history.

According to the CDC, there have already been two flu outbreaks in Texas.

Wednesday, hospitals and first responders are taking a real-life approach to preparing for the worst. About 700 volunteers will act like flu patients and their family members, all needing medical help at the same time. The stress on the system will test the area's readiness for a pandemic.

The drill will start around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Before the drill, patients got makeup done at a staging area to make the scenarios more realistic. A healthcare coalition also set up an operation center that will use the latest technology to make decisions and coordinate logistics.

Health officials also remind everyone to get a flu shot, if you have not done so already.

