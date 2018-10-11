SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday morning the U.S. Military Veterans Parade Association honored those who served with a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Alamo and a parade through downtown San Antonio.

"There’s this brotherhood of veterans," said USMVPA President Mike Mendez. "We of all people know what it means to be a veteran—and to be among them.

It was a chance to remember the fallen and honor those still among us.

"It’s a day and week to honor veterans in our country. Only 1 percent people are wearing the uniform and only 2 percent have ever worn the uniform," said Walter Geraghty, 20th District American Legion commander. "We have to be very grateful for all the veterans that have built this country."

Organizers say that, with their residence in Military City, San Antonians have a unique opportunity to show gratitude for veterans and service members on a regular basis, and to show support for their service.

"How important it is for our nation to stay free, our military to stay strong," Mendez said, "and to keep us the best nation in the world."

