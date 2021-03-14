SA group turns former drive in movie theater into community for homeless

"It's so exciting because it's actually happening. Things are starting to click and come together."

SAN ANTONIO — A local group turned a former drive-in movie theater into a tiny home community for the homeless.

"This is what we call our chapel complex," said Housing First Community Coalition's Chris Plauche. It's one of the many plans the organization is working on to help those in need.

And when it's all said and done, this vacant plot of land will be turned into a tiny home community.

Every Saturday for the past month, the organization has worked to clean up the area. Town Twin Village will be for people older than 50, and it's sole purpose will be to help get the homeless community inside a housing community.