SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank will launch a month-long coronavirus "preparedness and prevention" campaign on March 5, according to a press release from the organization.

The campaign aims to provide as many as 300,00 low-income households in southwest Texas with a 14-day supply of food and a coronavirus preparedness kit.

Non-perishable items such as rice, beans, pasta, soups, canned meats, canned vegetables and fruits, along with diapers and pet food are the main staple items the 14-day benefit will consist of.

The coronavirus preparedness kit will contain hand sanitizer and cleaning disinfectant, along with other items available to the Food Bank.

In order to meet the goals of this campaign, the Food Bank aims to raise $1,500,000 or the equivalent of 15,000,000 pounds of food and cleaning supplies.

If you are interested in helping with this effort, you can make a contribution on the Food Bank's website. Every $5 provides one food/cleaning benefit to a person in need.

The Food Bank is also looking for volunteers to help with this effort. To sign up for a volunteer shift, sign up online.