SA Food Bank holding mobile pop-up distribution in honor of George Floyd

"I am inviting our community to join me in serving those in need in our community on the day his family will hold their private funeral service."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank is joining the movement to honor the life of George Floyd.

Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper is inviting the community to join him in helping those in need. It will include a mobile pop-up distribution at Trader's Village starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“I am calling our community to join me in a day of service on Tuesday, June 9, to honor the life of George Floyd. Knowing that so many want to do a physical act of love that honors Mr. Floyd’s life..." said Cooper.

For more information on the event and how to volunteer, visit the San Antonio Food Bank website.