Local advocates warn domestic violence rates are at epidemic levels

SAN ANTONIO — Screams could be heard in the background of a desperate call to 911 Saturday night. Police dispatch heard a man asking where his gun was, and a woman could be heard pleading for her life.

Police said several people called police, telling them about screaming and banging from the neighbors and then the sound of gun shots.

Witnesses say a woman ran from her apartment and began knocking on doors and asking for help.

Police arrived at the Hilltop at Shavano Apartments and found a 28-year old woman sitting down in the parking lot in shock. She showed officers where the suspect was.

The 23-year old man had been shot twice and was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Police are still investigating, but say the woman will not face charges because it looked like she had been abused.

This is grim example of something seen all too often in San Antonio.

Marta Prada Pelaez, president and CEO of Family Violence Prevention Services, says one in three women will be affected by domestic violence in Bexar County.

"It is the very definition of something that is epidemic," Pelaez said.

Local advocates say San Antonio’s rate of domestic violence is at epidemic levels. For the past five years, the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter has had the highest census among all shelters in Texas.

"In 2019, we said we were at the very highest per capita in the state with 29 fatalities. We have surpassed that number for year 2020," Pelaez said.

Last year, Bexar County reported 36 family violence homicides. Twenty victims were women, killed by male partners.

Pelaez said it’s hard to pinpoint just one reason why we’re seeing an increase in violence.

"I have to say that generation of violence what children see in homes is replicated when they grow up and they enter the world of relationships," Pelaez said.

Cultural elements can also play a role in a predominantly Hispanic community like San Antonio, where machismo can be prevalent.

"We don't need certain traditions in the Hispanic culture," Pelaez said.

Pelaez says they offer a variety of services to women—including legal and housing services.

She explains abuse is learned behavior.

"Any behavior that is learned can be replaced by a new and different behavior," Pelaez said, adding education is the key to preventing domestic violence going forward.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, call the Crisis Hotline at 210-733-8810.