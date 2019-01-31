SAN ANTONIO — Thursday, city council voted to approve the appointment of current Deputy City Manager Erik Walsh to the position of City Manager, starting March 1.

"I'm excited and ready to get to work," Walsh said.

Walsh follows 13 years of service by Sheryl Sculley, who said she believes Walsh is well-prepared for the hand-off.

"Today, I am very confident in Erik's ability to serve as quarterback of the city's leadership team and know he will lead the team to many victories," Sculley said.

Walsh has embarked on a listening tour of San Antonio to learn more about what communities want and need, and says he plans to make community engagement a hallmark of his tenure, which is capped at eight years under new voter-approved charter amendments.

"San Antonio continues to be on the verge of continued greatness and whether that's from a cultural standpoint or economic standpoint, the city manager plays a role in making sure the council and mayor's priorities are executed, and so I feel a huge amount of responsibility and a sense of urgency to make sure we support that and are able to achieve it," Walsh said.

RELATED: From football player to family man and city employee: Get to know Erik Walsh, new city manager

RELATED: SA City Council picks 24-year city employee as finalist for next city manager

Several city leaders released statements Thursday afternoon.

MAYOR RON NIRENBERG:

The appointment of Erik Walsh is a significant moment in San Antonio’s history. And almost certainly, the signature decision that will be made by this City Council. Appointing a City Manager is the most important task that our City Council can face, and it doesn’t happen often.

It hasn’t been done for more than 13 years, and in fact, Erik Walsh will be only the 20th City Manager in San Antonio’s history. As we take measure of the historic gravity of this moment, I am proud of my City Council colleagues. They have accepted this responsibility with the professional approach that it merited.

I said from the outset that I wanted this to be a process that met the standards of professionalism and transparency that the public expects and that the importance of this decision requires. And I wanted this process to show a strong focus on community engagement. And we succeeded. I have no doubt that Erik is right person for the job. He is a consummate professional with a cool, calm demeanor. He has a total command of municipal issues. San Antonio is on a roll. There has never been a better time to live and invest here. And Erik Walsh will be a city manager who ensures this city will keep the momentum going.

COUNCILWOMAN SHIRLEY GONZALES' OFFICE:

District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales added her vote this morning to the unanimous approval of Erik Walsh as San Antonio's next City Manager.

Although Mr. Walsh's experience and qualifications are beyond question, the decision didn't come easy as she wanted to make sure that the choice was in District 5's best interest. “The next manager should have a strong understanding of District 5 priorities - equity, housing, and transportation are vital to our community and for too long those needs have been left behind.”

After several meetings and discussions with Mr. Walsh, the Councilwoman felt the District's needs would be prioritized as needed. “He has the skills necessary to make sure that District 5 isn't ignored, as it has historically been,” she said. “He's committed, hardworking, honest and reliable and will be open to ensure that every part of this city has the opportunity to succeed.”

The Councilwoman added that she looks forward to working with the new City Manager to bring advancements that are critical for the success of the entire city.

COUNCILMAN CLAYTON PERRY:

I’m excited to welcome Erik Walsh as San Antonio’s 20th City Manager. Erik is a proven leader, who has risen through the ranks from budget analyst, to Deputy City Manager and now City Manager. Erik is a San Antonio native who truly understands the needs of our community and will guide us as San Antonio continues to grow.

Mr. Walsh’s values are reflected by the neighbors of District 10 and San Antonio and we’re all looking forward to working with him.

COUNCILWOMAN ANA SANDOVAL:

A City Manager is tasked with a lot of responsibilities—chief among them the responsibility of implementing policies that City Council passes and ensuring the delivery of quality City services. After having worked with Mr. Walsh over the past year and a half, I am confident he will excel in the role.

The contract my colleagues and I approved today requires an annual performance review. The Council owes the City Manager a reoccurring and honest assessment, just like any other City employee receives, and the public deserves to know that their representatives are holding the Manager’s performance accountable to a high bar.

COUNCILMAN ROBERTO TREVINO:

Congratulations to Mr. Erik Walsh for becoming the new city manager of the greatest city in the world. City Manager Walsh is well-qualified for the position, and he is ready to work with the community to build a better San Antonio.

This role requires vision, discipline, and most importantly, passion. Erik has an abundance of all three, plus 24 years of experience working diligently for the residents of San Antonio. I have full confidence that, with guidance from the City Council, Mr. Walsh will make significant headway on the major issues San Antonio is confronting like public safety, infrastructure improvements, affordable housing, and transportation.

Erik’s roll-up-your-sleeves approach was critical in developing a rideshare agreement that has served as a model for other cities. Furthermore, his leadership over the Office of Emergency Management led to a quick response when tornados touched down in 2017. Immediately, City resources were deployed in the affected neighborhoods, providing San Antonians much needed safety and support.

I look forward to collaborating with you and your team going forward. Let’s get to work, Erik.