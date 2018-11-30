SAN ANTONIO — A business deal gone bad has landed a San Antonio man on 10 years of probation.

Inside a Bexar County courtroom on Thursday, Kyle Cole and his attorneys reached a plea deal over a decade after he was brought in by Bill Greehey to help negotiate the purchase of the Quarry Golf Club back in 2007, according to court documents.

Years later, an audit would uncover embezzlement aimed at putting cash into Cole's pocket.

Bexar County investigators say that when the golf course was purchased, the company providing alcohol to the course was put in Cole's name. Without Greehey's knowledge, Cole was taking 22.5 percent of gross alcohol sales for himself.

Over seven years, he accrued $653,131.42.

Investigators say Cole also used a Golf Club credit card to fix up his condo to the tune of $46,520 dollars. He then took money from a golf course account to pay that bill.

All told, the golf course claims he illegally pocketed more than $2 million. However, Cole pleaded down his original charge of misappropriating funds and won't be forced to pay back what he took.

The deal didn't fulfill everything his former business partners were seeking, but they said it was a step in the right direction.

"Just glad there's closure and he's listed as a felon, loss of a CPA license, and got some justice today,” said Alamo Quarry Manager Dustin Burrell.

Burrell said he believes this deal is good news for San Antonio businesses.

"Especially the loss of the CPA license; hopefully this will stop it from happening to somebody else,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cole's attorney, Michael McCrum, says this case stems from a misunderstanding.

"This whole situation came up because of a partnership disagreement and so we’ve been fighting this case for some time now,” McCrum said.

He said Cole handing over his license was voluntary, and his client is now moving on.

"We came to a resolution with the district attorney's office, but this man is a man of integrity and the judge saw that," McCrum said. "He's taken responsibility for the actions he took or didn't take and we're going to move forward."

