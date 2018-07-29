SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio-based company created a software to help stop fake content on applications and websites.

Filestack, owned by Scaleworks, is behind this development. Sameer Kamat, CEO of Filestack, said it's designed for businesses that want to manage content that users upload. Currently, Kamat said they work with education technology, print and market companies

"For example, there was a dating site where profile pictures had guns in it. It will be banned. You can have manual processing of this data, which is expensive and not scalable and error prone. Or have a content curation API like ours, do the work for you," he said. "We've built this over time. We've processed over a billion of files through our platform already and that gives us the credibility and expertise and understanding content very well."

The program reviews pictures, video or documents that are uploaded into an app or website. It can decipher if the content is manipulated, explicit, has viruses and checks for copyright infringement. Kamat underscored the importance of credible content of businesses.

"Our promise is about curation of content. When businesses get this deluge of content into their stack, if they don't harness it right, then all of their customers see it. They are not delighted and they will abandon that platform," said Kamat. "Authenticity, no matter what era it has been has always been important. It's just that when you see the contrast in today's world, it's more important to be authentic than ever."

