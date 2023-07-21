SA bakery gets national attention for Barbie-themed concha

The bakery and cafe, which has multiple locations in the Alamo City, posted on its Instagram page they will be offering a pink concha in honor of the movie.

SAN ANTONIO — Barbie-mania has hit San Antonio. Local bakery chain La Panaderia is getting national attention for its Barbie-themed concha as the movie's opening weekend draws huge crowds.

The bakery and cafe, which has multiple locations in the Alamo City, posted on its Instagram page they will be offering a pink concha in honor of the movie.

The bakery said in the post the pink concha will be available throughout the month of July.

Only a few days later, La Panaderia posted that their pink treats were featured in the LA Times.

The Barbie movie opened this weekend and theaters are already reporting massive crowds and sold-out showings.

